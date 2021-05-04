Govt will impose lockdown in ICR if Covid cases continue rising: Libang

ITANAGAR, 3 May: Health Minister Alo Libang has said that if the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise, the state government would be left with no option but to impose a lockdown in the Itanagar capital region (ICR).

Speaking to the press here on Monday, Libang said that, with each passing day, the number of Covid-19 cases is rising at an alarming rate in the capital region.

“The citizens are still not following the Covid-19 SOPs. This ‘business as usual’ attitude is very risky. We need to learn from what is happening in Delhi. This second wave is very dangerous,” said Libang.

He also informed that more measures will be announced soon to try to stop further spread of the virus.

“Night curfew will start from 6 pm instead of the existing 9 pm. The offices will operate with 50 percent capacity and visitors will be reduced. Gyms and parks will also be monitored,” he said.

Libang further said that Arunachal has enough vaccines to complete the vaccination of those above 45 years of age and all the frontline workers.

“There is a vaccine crisis across the country. We will first complete the vaccination process of those above 45 and all frontline workers. After that, those above 18 will be vaccinated,” he added.