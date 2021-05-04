State crosses 1,500 active cases, 220 cases recorded on Monday

ITANAGAR, 3 May: The state recorded 220 cases of Covid-19 on Monday, taking the state’s tally of active cases to 1,536.

Of the total cases detected on Monday, 75 are symptomatic.

After recording 88 new cases on the day, the Itanagar capital region (ICR) currently has 440 active cases. Located close to the ICR, Papum Pare also recorded 11 cases, and has 113 active cases.

Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) saw a slight increase with 22 fresh cases, while West Kameng recorded 20 cases.

As of Monday, LDV has the second highest active cases of 308, followed by West Kameng with 133 cases.

In the meantime, 90 people were declared recovered or discharged on the day.

The dedicated Covid hospitals have 34 patients, while the district Covid health centres have nine patients.

The state quarantine facility in Lekhi has 35 occupants.