234 Covid+ve cases detected on Tuesday

ITANAGAR, 4 May: The state reported 234 cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the state’s total tally to 1,632.

Of the total cases detected on Tuesday, 54 are symptomatic.

The Itanagar capital region (ICR) recorded 65 fresh cases, followed by 26 cases in Lower Dibang Valley and 23 cases in Anjaw.

Meanwhile, 138 people have been declared recovered or discharged on the day.

The ICR currently has 466 active cases, of which 400 are in home isolation. Twenty-four are currently hospitalized in the DCH in Chimpu, where serious cases are treated.

Lower Dibang Valley and West Kameng have 296 and 137 active cases, respectively.

A total of 3,827 samples were collected on Tuesday.