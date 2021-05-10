Assault on doctors condemned

ITANAGAR, 9 May: While conveying heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of the 64-year-old woman who died at Samaritan Hormin Hospital in Naharlagun on 3 May, the Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) has strongly condemned the attack on senior surgeons Dr Tabu Muri and Dr Nabam Jadav and vandalizing of the hospital by the relatives of the deceased patient.

“It was a disgrace to see in CCTV footage, which is in public domain, where Dr Muri was seen mercilessly beaten up and even chased him down in the middle of the street by the unruly relatives with a motive to lynch him,” the CoSAAP stated in a press release.

It urged the home department to act tough against the miscreants by arresting and booking them under the Arunachal Pradesh Protection of Medical Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss of Property) Act, 2019.

The CoSAAP also urged the law enforcing agency to fast-track the investigation process impartially and chargesheet the culprits involved at the earliest.