Greater coordination needed to deal with natural calamities: DC

ITANAGAR, 10 May: Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) DC Talo Potom said that greater coordination and cooperation among all stakeholders are needed to effectively deal with natural calamities.

Potom on Monday held a virtual meeting with all the stakeholders to take stock of the monsoon preparedness.

“As we are gripped by the coronavirus pandemic, we should keep our morale and spirit high and be prepared to face the challenges of natural disasters,” the DC said.

He directed IMC Commissioner Cheechung Chuku and Highway EE Nani Tath to remove all hoardings along the national highway.

The IMC commissioner said that sanitization of all Covid-19 prone areas in the ICR will be carried out from Tuesday.

The DC also discussed other issues, like garbage management, segregation of waste, etc, with the commissioner.

He also reviewed the works of line departments like PW, PHE and electrical, and asked them to work in proper coordination.

The DC asked the PWD to clear all the choked drains before, during and after monsoon, and to immediately clear the garbage that gets scattered on the roads after a heavy rainfall.

The highway EE and TK Engineering were asked to ensure clearance of road and debris or any blockage in their respective areas of operation during the monsoon.

The DC also asked the EEs of Itanagar and Naharlagun electrical divisions to regularly check for faults and leakages in electric lines.

The PHED EE has been directed to ensure regular supply of drinking water in the entire township, and to carry out chlorination of water from time to time.

CDA EE Tarh Gungkap presented a brief on the arrangements made as part of monsoon preparedness.

DDMO Moromi Dodum Sonam also spoke. (DIPRO)