Don’t take Covid-19 lightly: Mithi

ITANAGAR, 10 May: Roing MLA Mutchu Mithi has expressed sadness over the death of four persons from Lower Dibang Valley district due to Covid-19.

The district, which is under complete lockdown for the last 11 days, has been hit hard by the second wave of Covid-19.

Speaking to the press on Monday, Mithi said the number of cases is going down “due to the efforts of the district administration and the citizens.”

He appealed to the people of the state not to take Covid-19 lightly.

“Unfortunately, a section of the people is still taking this virus lightly as they have not seen death or serious cases in their immediate families. This is a dangerous virus and the citizens need to remain alert,” said Mithi.

He also urged the authorities to strictly impose the SOPs.

“At times, authorities will have to come down hard on those violating the SOPs, in order to send out a strong message to violators. People should understand that this is not the time to party and get together,” he said.

The MLA urged the state government to concentrate on vaccinating the people of the state. He also appealed to the citizens and the state government to extend all possible support to the frontline workers.