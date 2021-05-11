Health dept to open triage centre

ITANAGAR, 10 May: The health department is establishing a Corona triage centre at Hotel Donyi Polo Ashok here in order to determine whether a Covid patient should be admitted to a hospital.

The department is installing required facilities, including X-ray machines, and the centre is expected to start operation within the next four days.

Briefing the media, Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) DMO Dr Mandip Perme said the triage centre will become the first point of reference for Covid-19 patients.

“Positive cases with symptoms will be examined here. Depending upon the nature of the case, the doctors will decide whether to send patients to the DCH in Chimpu or the DCHC in Midpu, Covid care centre or home isolation,” the DMO informed.

Dr Perme said that the number of positive cases is still high in the ICR.

“Positivity rate has not gone down. After 3 or 4 days, we will get a fair idea whether the lockdown in the ICR is having any impact or not,” added Dr Perme.

He also said that the health department is conducting contact tracing on a regular basis.

“However, if we missed out any, I appeal to the people to contact our rapid response team for contact tracing. There is a manpower issue for contact tracing, but we are working out a solution,” said Dr Perme.

The DMO also informed that till date 35,000 people in the ICR have taken Covid-19 vaccine, including the first and second dose.