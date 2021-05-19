DC recalls vacancy for LDC posts, aspirants angry

[ Amar Sangno ]

ITANAGAR, 18 May: In a bizarre development, the Shi-Yomi deputy commissioner has recalled the declaration of vacancy for 10 posts of lower divisional clerks (LDC) under the district’s quota, which had been notified by the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) in an advertisement issued on 10 May.

According to the advertisement issued by the APSSB for the Group C posts, Shi-Yomi district has 10 vacant LDC posts. The filling up of online application for all the Group C posts started on Tuesday. Shi-Yomi DC Mito Dirchi wrote a letter to the APSSB secretary on 12 May, stating that the requisition of vacancies (under the direct recruitment quota of the district) had been sent mistakenly, and requested the APSSB secretary to “treat the vacancies of Shi-Yomi as nil.”

Accordingly, the APSSB issued a last-minute corrigendum on Tuesday, declaring the notified vacancies against Shi-Yomi as nil.

APSSB Secretary Santosh Kumar Rai said that the corrigendum was issued based on the letter received from the Shi-Yomi DC.

“Initially, they reported the vacancy and later on they said that it had been sent by mistake because of inadvertent error,” Rai said.

On being contacted, the DC said, “The requirement of posts is 10 in the district, which was mistakenly mentioned as vacant posts. In fact, the posts are not sanctioned yet. There was a miscommunication from the district.”

The development has left many unemployed youths and aspirants shattered. Sources in Tato informed The Arunachal Times that hundreds of unemployed youths and job hunters had come down to West Siang HQ Aalo or elsewhere with better network connectivity amid the containment measures across the state to apply online for the vacancies. They were shattered by the corrigendum letter issued by the board. The development has created doubt and confusion among the aspirants.

Expressing resentment over the development, All Memba Students’ Union president Sange Tsering Sona said that, since the creation of Shi-Yomi district, there has not been a single advertisement from the district administration.

“All the posts, starting from MTS to LDC, were recruited as contingency in most of the departments. Some are recruited as permanent, without interview. It’s the first time that the APSSB advertised 10 posts against Shi-Yomi under the district quota. But to our utter dismay, the DA has cancelled the quota” Sona added.

“The newly created district needs manpower. Without it, it cannot function. Where is LDC, MTS posts of DC office? Where are all the posts gone?” he questioned.

Some aspirants also condemned what they called the “casual attitude” of the Shi-Yomi DC.

“If at all the requisition of vacancies against the district had been sent by mistake, why was there no clarification from the DC? Why recall in the last minute?” asked an angry aspirant who did not wish to be named.