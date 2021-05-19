Two more die of Covid-19

ITANAGAR, 18 May: The state reported two more Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday, taking the total death toll to 88.

A 40-year-old male from Ganga Market in Itanagar passed away on 18 May at around 5:15 am at the dedicated Covid hospital (DCH) in Chimpu. He had tested positive for Covid-19 and had been admitted on 7 May.

On 17 May, a 51-year-old male from Eraloni village in Lekang circle of Namsai district passed away at around 4:45 pm at the Aditya Hospital in Dibrugarh, Assam. He had tested Covid-19 positive through RAT at the flu clinic in the community health centre in Mahadevpur on 12 May and passed away due to acute respiratory distress syndrome. His vaccination status is nil.

A total of 356 cases of Covid-19 were also reported on Tuesday. With 216 symptomatic patients, the number of symptomatic patients outnumbers that of the asymptomatic ones.

The Itanagar capital region reported 58 cases, followed by 50 cases each in Namsai and Anjaw.

Lower Subansiri also reported 33 new cases.

Most of the cases across the state were reported from flu clinics and check gates. Notably, of the 50 cases in Anjaw, 31 were reported among workers of a private construction company and 12 were reported among GREF labourers. Six other cases were detected from flu clinics. All 50 of them are symptomatic.

Of the total 58 cases detected in the ICR, 30 are symptomatic and, of the total 50 cases in Namsai, 43 are symptomatic.

The DCHs in Chimpu and Pasighat have 46 critical patients, while the DCHCs have 74 patients across the districts. The state quarantine facility in Lekhi has 35 occupants. A total of 2,130 people are in home isolation, as per the health department.

The state currently has 2,398 active cases. (See full bulletin)