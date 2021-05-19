Stop illegal earth-cutting

The capital administration on Monday removed sand, gravels, stone chips and other construction materials, and towed vehicles lying unattended along the national highway and sector roads. The drive was conducted after people failed to act on the notices served to remove construction materials from the roads. The move of the capital administration is appreciable. Besides removing the construction materials from the roads, the administration should file cases against such people. The administration on numerous occasions made it clear that dumping of construction materials on the roads is illegal.

Despite this, people recklessly dump construction materials. It not only causes destruction to the roads but also poses a serious threat to the motorists. The capital administration also needs to start taking strong action against people who carry out reckless earth-cutting near the highway. In several stretches along NH 415, right from Hollongi to Banderdewa, illegal earth-cutting is taking place. Even in the stretch between the newly constructed four-lane road in between Itanagar and Naharlagun, illegal earth-cutting is being done in many places. The owners should be strictly punished for causing damage to the national highway.