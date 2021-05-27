State reports 2 Covid deaths, caseload reaches 25, 376

ITANAGAR, 26 May: The state on Wednesday reported two Covid-19 deaths and detected 374 new cases, pushing the Coronavirus caseloads to 25,376.

A 52-year-old woman from Seru, Muchut in Tawang district died due to complications from Covid-19 on 25 May at DCH, Chimpu.

The other person to succumb to Covid-19 was a 90-year-old woman from Motum village under Mebo in East Siang district. She died two days after testing positive for the virus at BPGH on Monday.

With this, the Coronavirus deaths in Arunachal Pradesh jumped to 107.

Out of the new cases, 76 were detected from Capital Complex, 74 from Tawang, 71 from Changlang, 29 from Namsai and 20 from Lower Subansiri and 18 from Lower Dibang Valley (See bulletin ).

Currently, there are 3,504 active cases.

As many as 6,609 samples were tested for the virus on Wednesday and the daily positivity rate stands at 5.65 percent.

A total of 5,41,439 samples have been tested in the state so far.

Altogether, 190 people have recuperated from the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 21,765.