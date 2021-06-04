41-yr-old dies of Covid-19, death toll reaches 119

ITANAGAR, 3 Jun: A 41-year-old male with comorbidity from Changlang district died of Covid-19 at the DCH in Pasighat on Thursday.

According to a DHS report, the patient had tested Covid positive on 1 June at the flu clinic of the Kharsang PHC, and was referred from the DCHC in Miao on the same day following respiratory distress and weakness. The patient’s vaccination status is nil.

With this, the Covid-19 death toll in the state has reached 119.

Meanwhile, a total of 364 Covid-19 cases were detected on Thursday, with 118 of them being symptomatic.

The Itanagar capital region reported the highest 58 positive cases, followed by 50 cases in Tawang and 44 in Lohit.

Kamle with 67 percent has the highest positivity rate.

Also, 337 people were declared recovered or discharged on the same day.

On Thursday, a total of 7,986 samples were collected from the entire state. Presently, the state has 3,843 active cases (see full bulletin).