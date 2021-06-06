Provide ration to all workers: AAPWU

ITANAGAR, 5 Jun: The All Arunachal Pradesh Workers Union (AAPWU) has requested the state government to provide essential food items to the daily wage workers, private sector workers, government sector workers casual/contingency workers, etc.

In a press release, it also said it is opposed to “unrecognized persons who distribute foods items in the name of workers in the current pandemic situation,” saying the food items do not reach the needy persons/workers in the ICR and the districts.

It said that the APB&OCWWB chairman has so far provided 1,400 hand sanitizers and 2,000 facemasks for free distribution among the registered workers under the APB&OCWWB, government sector workers and private sector workers in the ICR.