Telehub caller exposes himself to doc

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 5 Jun: In a condemnable incident that occurred on 3 June, someone using the mobile phone number 90554 54403 reportedly made a video call to the telehub number run by the health department for online consultation, flashed his private parts to the doctor on duty .

The doctor on duty was a female.

Tele-consultation and the telehub are online/phone consultation facilities for health issues, including Covid-19. They have been initiated by the mission director of the National Health Mission at TRIHMS.

The doctor community has filed an FIR at the women’s police station in Itanagar, seeking immediate action against the online abuser. The doctors have requested the police authority to track the number and the person, so that he may be punished under the appropriate section of the law.