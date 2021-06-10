Maintain the dignity of APSSB

Editor,

I would like to offer my views on the recent clerk and other exam conducted by the APSSB.

We are very thankful to the incumbent APSSB members for conducting the exam with transparency. We appreciate the way they conducted the exam from the very initial stage till the declaration of the result.

Uploading the result with mark of each candidate, cut-off mark and answer key on its website set a remarkable example in our state. We hope that they would conduct the upcoming exam with same transparency so that deserving candidates can grab their opportunity.

I am also extremely grateful to our honorable CM Pema Khandu for creating the APSSB. Now, through this board, a ray of hope, has emerged for hardworking candidates. Now it is the fundamental duty of the board to maintain the dignity of the APSSB.

Daklo Nilling,

Itanagar