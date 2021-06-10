APSSB should give age relaxation

Editor,

The APSSB advertised a few posts for LDC on 10 May and UDC posts on 1 June, 2021. But unfortunately, it has not given the five years’ age relaxation to departmental candidates.

Even in APPSC examination, regular government employees get five years age relaxation in addition to the five years relaxation given to APST candidates.

Advertisement for vacancy of posts comes very rare in Arunachal Pradesh and every candidate has a right to compete for a better position.

Before the APSSB drags itself into another controversy, I request the authorities at the helm to kindly rectify the error as soon as possible.

Aggrieved candidate