The ethical society

Editor,

A barrage of episodes recently unfolded in Arunachal, ranging from IRBn personnel indulging in drug peddling and unethical video streaming of inbound inmate Paras Singh to undulating corruption cases prevalent in the state within bureaucracy, business fraternity, contractors and within the general public mindset and the ever spiralling drug abuse and addiction amongst the youths of the state. The horrible child abuse case of and eight-year-old child by a teacher couple, manhandling and cyber bullying of frontline workers – both doctors and nurses – are the other issues.

Itanagar has also been ranked among top 10 dirtiest cities in the country in the recent Swacch Survekshan 2020 report. Ever wondered why Arunachal Pradesh gets portrayed for tainted reputations only?

The way forward

The need of the hour is to mandatorily impart ethics, integrity and aptitude as a part of the syllabus in the schools, although as a compulsory qualifying subject in successive standards. This is when moral science had little or no impact and seldom accessible in few select private schools.

Apart from this, dedicated courses, regular training programmes, webinars and workshops on the same should be conducted within the political class, public and the bureaucracy and specially within the ranks of constables and newly recruited deviant IRBn personnel.

Change is the only constant, but it needs to be calculatedly initiated for long-term prosperity.

The optimism

An ethical, integrity laden, incorruptible, humane and open society will not only be in the spirit of greater interest of Arunachal’s prosperity as a society, it will also usher in behavioural change by means of inculcating positive attitude, honestly and a sense of responsibility.

If it’s perceivable, it’s doable. The real question is, is the GoAP willing to shoulder its political will?

Techi Rana