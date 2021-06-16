Prioritization of 5 selected entrepreneurs under DDUSY

Editor,

The five selected entrepreneurs under top 10 would like to inform the deputy commissioner, Itanagar capital region, that the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swalamban Yojana (DDUSY) interview was held in the DC office, conducted by the district level screening committee (DLSC) on 28 and 29 September, 2020.

Accordingly, the selected list of candidates along with DPR and other documents were forwarded to the bank for sanction of loan. A total of not more than 10 entrepreneurs should have been selected by the interview board for availing the loan in each district. But to our utter surprise, out of 110 applicants, a list of 80 entrepreneurs was recommended, which was totally a ridiculous approach. Hence, it does not make any sense to conduct such interview and we strongly condemn the decision made by the selection committee.

Further, all the formalities and examination were done successfully by the respective bank, fulfilling all the requisite documents. The bank functionaries assured that necessary loan would be provided as and when the fund is available. But, once again, it has come to our knowledge that loans have been sanctioned to 10 candidates who are not among the first nine candidates and the same loan has been disbursed randomly without considering the merit and out of way, which cannot be said to be a healthy practice. Moreover, the authorities are not disclosing the list of loanees when it is asked for and also, there is no valid reason for not providing loan sanction to the top 9 candidates.

Now, once again, the planning department has issued a fresh guideline to re-submit the proposal to the bank.

Under such circumstances, we felt that an injustice has been done to us by not providing us the benefit of the scheme despite securing top positions in the interview. So we do hereby strongly urge and request that, since we have been selected by the meticulous board, our names should be recommended first at the earliest, else we will have to find some other democratic ways to raise our voice and bring all the facts to the competent authorities for providing justice.

Nyatom Taji,

Nirjuli

Meena Jomoh,

Itanagar

Tanga Taji,

Nirjuli

Takam Markia,

Itanagar

Kara Gombo,

Itanagar