Conduct ADO exam

Editor,

I would like you to please ask the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission to update on the examination for selection of agriculture development officer.

It’s been almost six months since the APPSC issued the notification for ADO recruitment. But there is no update/notification regarding the same. The APPSC should have at least provided a tentative date for the examination, so that aspirants can plan their studies accordingly.

Therefore, I would like to request the APPSC to issue/release the examination date as soon as possible.

An aspirant