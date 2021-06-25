‘Roll back appointment of spl secy as school & elementary edn director’

ITANAGAR, 24 Jun: The All Arunachal Contractor’s Welfare Association (AACWA) has opposed the creation of posts of special secretaries for IAS groups in the state departments and demanded rollback of the recent appointment of a special secretary as the director of school and elementary education.

In a representation to the chief minister, the association on Thursday drew the attention of the state government towards the state’s officers who have been serving in the state’s interest for many years, and claimed that the officers are now in mental trauma because the state government failed to acknowledge their contribution.

“The state government is falling in the trap of a few IAS and IPS officers whose intention is to run a parallel government by creating IAS/IPS groups in the state civil secretariat while occupying important posts in many districts and in state secretariats and appointing many special secretaries in maximum departments, whereas many senior APCS and other state cadre officers, their experience and knowledge is overlooked in present state affairs. Are the APCS and other department cadres who have served the state for many years incompetent to serve the state? No doubt a few of the officers are practicing open corruption, but we cannot give a clean chit to all IAS officers either, because they are also not free from corruption,” stated the AACWA.

Expressing support to the Arunachal Teachers’ Association, the AACWA objected to the government’s decision to appoint an IAS officer to the post of director of elementary education, and requested the government to immediately roll back the appointment.

“As per the Arunachal Pradesh Education Act, 2009-10, it is mandatory that only those who have a BEd degree and qualified APTET/CTET can get the post of director in the education department. As such, the senior most joint director of the directorate of elementary education should be appointed as in-charge director of elementary education till the appointment of a regular director through DPC in the greater interest of the directorate of elementary education in particular and the education department as a whole. Creation of special secretary in various departments is an unnecessary financial burden to the state govt,” it said.