Latest knowledge & research key to success in sports: RGU VC

ROHO HILLS, 24 Jun: Latest knowledge and research are key to success in sports, said Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha in his address during the valedictory function of the weeklong virtual workshop on ‘Assessment and management of strength’ on Thursday.

Commending the organizers of the workshop, the VC gave assurance that the university would continue to support sports training programmes.

“Such kind of programme should be held on a regular basis,” he added.

The VC also released the promotional video of RGU’s faculty of physical education and sports sciences.

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam also assured that the university would provide all support to future activities of the faculty of physical education and sports sciences, saying that “it is only one kind of centre in this part of the country.”

RGU’s Physical Education HoD Dr Tadang Minu in her address commended the efforts that the participants put in during the session, while former physical education HoD Dr Anil Mili highlighted “the relevance of sports science in achieving success at the elite level.”

Physical Education Assistant Professor Dr Vivek Kumar Singh also spoke.

A total of 120 participants from different professional backgrounds, such as physical education teachers, fitness trainers, gym instructors, and SAI coaches from across the country attended the weeklong virtual workshop, which was organized by RGU’s faculty of physical education and sports sciences in collaboration with the university’s IQAC.