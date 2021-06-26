APPGTA opposes merger of edn directorates

ITANAGAR, 25 Jun: The Arunachal Pradesh Post Graduate Teacher Association (APPGTA) has opposed the government’s decision to merge the directorates of elementary education and secondary education.

Expressing support to the Arunachal Teachers’ Association’s demand for revocation of the government’s decision to create a single directorate, the APPGTA sought to know how a single director would be able to handle the administration properly.

“Instead of complete bifurcation of power and function of the two directorates – elementary and secondary education – from block level to directorate level, the government is taking a revert decision,” the APPGTA said, and appealed to the government to revoke its decision.

Also opposing the practice of appointing an IAS/APPSC officer as in-charge or full-fledged director in the education department, the association urged the government to follow the laid down rules.

Further, the APPGTA requested the state government to rectify the present recruitment rules (RR) of the education department, “right from PRT (assistant teacher) level to director level, which is urgent need of an hour.”

“According to present RR, the promotional avenue of PGT (senior teacher) to the post of headmaster/vice principal (VP) is 30 percent only, but TGT (junior teacher) to the post of headmaster/VP is 70 percent, whereas the post of headmaster/VP should be completely a promotional post of PGT (senior teachers) of the state as per the service hierarchy,” the association said.