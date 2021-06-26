Awareness camps on Covid vaccination will be conducted in poor-performing villages: DC

KHONSA, 25 Jun: Tirap Deputy Commissioner Taro Mize informed that special awareness camps on Covid-19 vaccination will be conducted in poor-performing villages such as Laho in Dadam circle and New Laptang and Pullong in Borduria circle.

He also said that special vaccination sessions will be held at Nogna village in Lazu administrative circle on 28 June.

The DC was addressing a meeting of the district task force for immunization here on Friday.

Commending the villagers of New Tupi, Old Lainwang, New Lainwang, Jadthung, Longo and other villages “for coming forward to receive Covid-19 vaccine and achieve cent percent target,” the DC stated that it was the result of continuous efforts of the respective circle officers, MOs, panchayat members, ASHAs and anganwadi workers.

Lazu EAC (in-charge) DK Thungdok, Dadam CO Pik Tayom, Borduria CO Lim Modi and the MOs of Lazu, Soha and Natun Kheti spoke about various issues affecting Covid vaccination, such as shortage of health workers at PHCs and reluctance of old-age groups to avail Covid vaccine.

DMO Dr N Lowang and DRCHO Dr Nidak Angu also spoke. (DIPRO)