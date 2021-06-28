18 arrested in drug-related cases

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 27 Jun: In a major breakthrough, the police here in Upper Subansiri district arrested 18 persons allegedly involved in narcotic drugs cases on Wednesday and Saturday.

Acting on tip-offs from reliable sources, a police team comprising Daporijo PS OC Pusa Bayor and SIs Tagio Lerak, T Ponglam and T Taring, under the supervision of DSP Tabi Bage, made the arrests from different parts of Daporijo township.

All the arrestees have been booked under Section 27 (a) of the NDPS Act, 1985, based on separate FIRs registered on 19 and 23 June.

Most of the accused were intercepted in the area opposite Singik Hall, near the Apex Bank area, with contraband substances. The seized items include Rs 20,000 in cash, a scooter and contraband substances.

As per the police, nine of the accused are juveniles and the rest are adults aged between 19 and 34 years. All the juveniles are aged between 16 and 17 years.

The police informed that most of the drug users station themselves at Pakam Colony, Abotani Colony, Ledu Colony, Airport Colony, Yomde Colony, Part-1 Abotani Colony, Transport Colony, Leni Colony in Dumporijo, Sigin Part-1, DST Colony, SBI Colony, and the area near the higher secondary school.