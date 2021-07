HAWAI, 2 Jul: A total of 3,383 people in the 45 plus age category have so far received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Anjaw district, and 674 of them got the second jab also.

As per the electoral roll, the total number of 45-plus population in the district is 3,673.

In the 18-44 age group, 3,624 people out of 8,839 have got the first dose.

The overall vaccination percentage in both categories of people in the district on 1 July was 59.375. (DIPRO)