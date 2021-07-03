Journalist Mintu Tamuli’s last rites performed; CM, DCM mourn demise

ITANAGAR/ROWMARI, 2 Jul: The last rites of journalist Mintu Tamuli were performed at his native village New Rowmari in Assam in the wee hours of Friday.

The 32-year-old journalist was assistant information & publicity secretary of the Arunachal Press Club (APC) and the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) and was associated with a number of electronic media organizations, including News18, Prime Time, Pratidin, CDCN, Times Now and Arunbhoomi.

It was only in February this year that Tamuli had lost his mother.

He leaves behind his father Jotin Tamuli and a sister.

A team of Arunachal’s media community, under the banner of the APC, the APUWJ and the Arunachal Electronic & Digital Media Association (AEDMA), visited New Rowmari village to pay homage to the deceased, and expressed condolences to the grieving family members.

Extending profound condolence to the bereaved family, APC president Dodum Yangfo said, “Late Mintu was one of the endowed budding journalists of the state who in a very short span of his journey achieved many accolades in the field of journalism. His loss at such a young age is not only irreparable for the family members but also for the whole media community of the state.”

“Though he was originally a native of Assam, he was born and brought up in Arunachal, so his love for this land and his contribution to his profession are immense. He will be remembered always,” said Yangfo.

Recalling Tamuli’s contributions and work experiences, APUWJ president Amar Sangno said, “Mintu was a resourceful person, and with a positive attitude he used to take any responsibility assigned to him during any kind of event organized by the media community.”

Sangno also informed the family that Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy CM Chowna Mein have personally conveyed condolence messages to the family members. Besides the CM and the DCM, many other renowned personalities across the state have expressed their condolences on the sudden demise of the budding journalist.

The state’s media bodies assured the grieving family that they would provide any possible assistance from their side.

Among others, AEDMA president Migom Toko, AEDMA advisor Mukul Pathak and Arun Bhumi CEO Takam Sonia expressed condolences and recalled their experiences with Mintu Tamuli.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pema Khandu has deeply mourned the untimely demise of Mintu Tamuli.

In a condolence letter to late Tamuli’s father, Khandu said, “I am shocked and deeply saddened by the news of the untimely demise of late Shri Mintu Tamuli. I believe that leaving this mortal world will not diminish the love and affection showered on him by the people and his soul will remain immortal. So would his footsteps and the contributions made to the state and the media community.”

The chief minister expressed solidarity with the grieving family and prayed to Lord Buddha to bestow strength on the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein in his condolence message said he was deeply saddened to learn of Tamuli’s demise.

“He has departed at a time when the media industry needed his skills, especially his untiring professional guidance. Being a dedicated journalist, he will be remembered for constantly championing access to information, media freedom and freedom of expression. His untimely demise has left a very big gap which will take time to be filled,” the DCM said, and offered heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family and the state’s media community.

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) also expressed shock and sorrow over Tamuli’s demise, and recalled him as a very hardworking and committed journalist of the state.

“His dedicated service and commitment towards his responsibility as a journalist will always be remembered,” the APCC said, and prayed to the almighty to bestow strength on the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss. (With inputs from CM’s PR Cell & DCM’s PR Cell)