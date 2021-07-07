CS seeks completion of four-lane work on time

ITANAGAR, 6 Jul: Taking stock of the status of the ongoing construction work on projects like the underpass, culverts, the first bridge in Chandranagar, and the bridge near the DC office entrance, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on Tuesday asked TK Engineering to “not push the target of completion of the works further.”

Addressing a project review meeting on the construction of the four-lane Itanagar-Banderdewa highway (Package A), the CS directed TK Engineering to “take serious note and put every possible effort in order to complete the works on the scheduled targets.”

The target for completion of the underpass at Bank Tinali has been fixed on or before 15 August, while the targets for completion of crash barriers, culverts, culvert outlets and closing of unauthorized divider openings have been set on 15 July and 31 July, respectively.

Reiterating that the works have already been delayed, especially in the case of the underpass, Kumar told TK Engineering to “put extra men and machine power, if required” to complete the work on time.

It was also decided to hand over Package B (Papu Nallah-Nirjuli) and Package C (Nirjuli-Banderdewa) of NH 415 to the state PWD highway at the earliest after completion of all the codal formalities by the ICR administration.

The chief secretary further directed the highway monitoring team of the authority’s engineer to provide regular updates on the progress of the underpass and other works.

PWD Commissioner Kaling Tayeng, commissioner to the chief minister Sonam Chombey, ICR DC Talo Potom, Highway Chief Engineer Kuru Sera, EE (H) Nani Tath, representatives of TK Engineering, and others attended the meeting. (CS’ PR Cell)