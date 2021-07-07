RGU signs MoU with RiseSharp Technologies

RONO HILLS, 6 Jul: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Tuesday between Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) and Bangalore-based RiseSharp Technologies to provide a digital platform to the students for improving their employability skills under RGU’s placement cell on a no-cost basis.

RGU Registrar (in-charge) Prof Otem Padung and RiseSharp Technologies’ customer success manager Aravind Eda signed the MoU virtually.

RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha said, “The initiative of RiseSharp Technologies is excellent and the MoU will help our students to improve their overall employability in the coming years.”

Prof Padung commended RiseSharp Technologies for providing the digital platform for the students of RGU.

“This MoU will be very much useful to our students in accessing the digital world for seeking employment and placement opportunities,” he said.

Vasudeva from RiseSharp Technologies informed that “RiseSharp Technologies is a social impact venture working towards improving the employability skills of college students. As part of the mission, the firm developed a technology platform, which it gives free of cost to higher educational institutions to help colleges and universities to improve the employability skills of their students.”