Landslide jeopardizes transmission tower

ITANAGAR, 8 Jul: A massive landslide occurred near transmission tower No DRJ-ALO 90 of the 132 kv Daporijo-Aalo transmission line, located near Tode village in Upper Subansiri district, endangering the transmission tower.

“The tower is in a very precarious state at the moment as one of the four legs of the tower is almost exposed with only two feet from the edge,” informed the power department’s Transmission Division No 2 EE (E) H Bama in a release.

The Daporijo-Aalo transmission line is a segment of the 547 kms long 132 kv radial transmission line that emanates from the 405 mw Ranganadi Hydroelectric Project at Hoj and extends upto Namsai via Ziro, Daporijo, Aalo, Pasighat, Roing and Tezu.

“Damage to the aforementioned tower shall lead to disruption of grid power supply to the above areas beyond Daporijo upto Namsai,” the EE said.

“The department has taken feasible temporary preventive measures by covering the eroded portion with geotextile sheets to prevent further erosion. The endangered tower shall be shifted to a safer location at the earliest,” he added.