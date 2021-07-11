Nat’l Fish Farmers’ Day celebrated

DEOMALI, 10 Jul: The Tirap KVK celebrated the National Fish Farmers’ Day with fish farmers of the district at the KVK’s training hall here on 10 July.

Addressing the participants, fishery scientist Phurin Songtheng spoke about the danger posed by destructive fishing activities to the aquatic ecosystem. He urged the fish farmers to preserve the natural resources, and advised them to adopt “fish-based integrated farming approach as a livelihood option.”

Twenty-five fish farmers attended the programme, KVK Head N Kumar informed.