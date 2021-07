AALO, 10 Jul: Members of the Lobom Welfare Society (LWS), led by its president Hento Karga on Saturday handed over utensils, tarpaulins, a water tank, and Rs 28,500 in cash to the victims of the fire accident that had occurred in Kanuyami in Kamba circle of West Siang district recently.

The LWS president expressed condolence over the loss of a life in the fire accident, and consoled the bereaved family. (DIPRO)