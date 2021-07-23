EKSWCO to continue monitoring development of Seppa-C’Tajo road

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 22 Jul: The East Kameng Social Welfare and Cultural Organization (EKSWCO) clarified that it has been monitoring the development of the Seppa-Chayang Tajo road from the very beginning and will continue to do the same.

The EKSWCO was responding to “doubts” raised by some sections that the organization had abandoned the Seppa-Chayang Tajo road construction.

Addressing reporters at the press club here on Thursday, EKSWCO vice chairman-cum-liaison chairman Chaong Yangda said that the EKSWCO held an executive meeting recently, wherein it was found that the funds for the road had been misused. “Accordingly, a three-member committee was set up and a three-point resolution was passed, which was submitted to Chief Minister Pema Khandu on 10 February,” Yangda said.

The resolution highlighted how the Seppa-Chayang Tajo road construction, which had started in 2008, is progressing at a snail’s pace even after funds were received from the state government.

The organization also sought the CM’s intervention in the matter to ensure early completion of the road.

“In response to the resolution, the CM assured to look into the matter and take necessary action against those found at fault, and assured to speed up the construction work,” Yangda said.

He reiterated the organization’s appeal to the state government to look into the matter seriously and at the earliest, so that the construction work continues without any obstacle.

Yangda said that “the people of the district are frustrated with the bad road condition, and it may lead to democratic movements by some youths and organizations, who the EKSWCO would stand by. During that time, the government should not blame the EKSWCO for any destruction.”

Stating that it has full faith that the state government would punish those found guilty as per the law, the EKSWCO appealed to the state government to “not handle the matter carelessly.”