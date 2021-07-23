BJP founding member Tasaso Yun passes away

ITANAGAR, 22 Jul: One of the founding members of the BJP in the state, Tasaso Yun passed away in a hospital in Dibrugarh (Assam) on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has expressed shock and grief over the sudden demise of Yun.

In a condolence message, the DCM recalled Yun as “a prominent, lifelong and one of the oldest founding members of BJP in Arunachal Pradesh.”

“In his sad demise, we have lost a senior leader, active social worker and social reformer who had immensely contributed for the development of our area and Mishmi society in particular,” the DCM said.

Arunachal Vikas Parishad (AVP) in a condolence message deeply mourned Yun’s demise and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

“Tasaso Yun was a very humble, generous and down-to-earth person. He dedicated his entire life serving the society. His contributions towards the society will never be forgotten,” the AVP said, and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul. (With input from DCM’s PR Cell)