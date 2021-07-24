Apex Bank opens extn counter at civil secretariat

ITANAGAR, 23 Jul: Cooperation Minister Tumke Bagra inaugurated an extension counter of the Arunachal Pradesh State Cooperative Apex Bank Ltd at the civil secretariat complex here on Friday.

In his inaugural address, Bagra suggested that the Apex Bank should devise and frame a robust investment and loan policy.

He urged the bank’s administrator and his team to “work harder to regain the faith of public” and to develop professionalism and work culture.

The minister also asked the Apex Bank management to install a full-fledged ATM booth in the civil secretariat complex.

Earlier, Apex Bank Administrator Habung Lampung informed that the bank is in the process of installing ATM booths at all its 37 branches in the state.

He said that the bank is “constantly motivating the people, even in the remote places, under its financial inclusion programme to bank with Apex Bank.”

Joint RCS RD Thongun suggested that the Apex Bank should try to get the salaries of government employees routed through it.

Apex Bank MD Tsering Thongdok spoke about the various banking facilities that would be provided by the extension counter of the bank.

Among others, Cooperative Societies Registrar T Kaye was present at the inaugural function.