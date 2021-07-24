Pangin township road in need of maintenance

PANGIN, 23 Jul: The township road in Pangin in Siang district is in a deplorable condition for want of maintenance.

The people are greeted by a ramshackle road riddled with bumps and potholes at the entry point. Almost every stretch of the township road is lying unrepaired for the last three to four years. The commuters face problems, especially during rainy days, due to waterlogging.

The state government in its recent cabinet meeting notified Pangin as an independent ADC headquarters. Many important offices have been established in Pangin.