DSC conducts e-orientation prog

NEW DELHI, 24 Jul: The Delhi School of Communication (DSC) on Saturday conducted e-orientation of its ’27th postgraduate diploma programme in communication batch’ in the virtual mode here, in the presence of MS Multitrade director Manasvi Rasgotra and Contract India Advertising Pvt Ltd senior vice president V Bhaskar Preenja.

In her inaugural speech, Rasgotra pointed out that “a paradigm shift will be needed from teaching to learning, concepts to application of concepts, and from getting to aspiring for results.”

Rasgotra offered tips on how this can be achieved by moving from “linear thinking to multidimensional, identifying and building on your strengths, learning to work as teams to focus on being task-oriented, and to be hardworking and looking beyond comfort zones.”

Preenja in his address said that “the last two years and the pandemic brought in a tsunami of newer ways and processes in practically every aspect of our lives. In the world of business and in this fast-paced digital economy, we need to be nimble, agile and constantly learn the latest tools and platforms. We always knew that our learning curve should never plateau, but in today’s world, we realize how important it is to keep egging it upwards,” he said.

DSC dean Prof Ramola Kumar also spoke.

The DSC is a 26-year-old institute that has been offering an integrated marketing communication programme to postgraduates since 1995. The courses offered by the institute include two-year dual qualification programme – MA in journalism and mass communication/masters in business administration, and postgraduate diploma programme in communication.

The DSC also conducts short-term certificate programmes in advertising and media, public relations and event management, marketing and sales, and content writing.

The DSC is an affiliated partner of the Media & Entertainment Skill Council of India and provides short-term courses for job roles such as script writer, production assistant, account executive, account director, sales executive and sales director.