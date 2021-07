AALO, 24 Jul: A house belonging to one Tumbom Gangkak at the Siru Rijo tea garden in West Siang district was reduced to ashes in a fire on 22 July.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, no casualty was reported.

Members of the Kargu Kardi Welfare Society, led by Toyi Raksap and Pekyum Tamin, collected Rs 2.51 lakhs through an online donation drive within two days and handed over the cash amount to the victim of the fire accident. (DIPRO)