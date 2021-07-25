Emphasis on employment and completing under-construction projects: Dakpe

ITANAGAR, 24 Jul: “As a new district, we will emphasize on employment opportunities and on developing and completing the several under-construction roads and building projects,” Raga MLA Tarin Dakpe said.

He was addressing officers, senior leaders, student and youth leaders, the ADC Demand Committee and the land acquisition committee of the notified Gepen subdivision in Kamle district, at a city hotel here.

“Though there are financial constraints of the state government, it will not remain the same and we may take up several important schemes and projects in the district,” he said.

Thanking Chief Minister Pema Khandu for approving the new ADC headquarters in Gepen, Dakpe said that he would lead a delegation to meet the CM for its inauguration by this winter.

“My election commitment of the Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH) is in progress, but the monitoring could not be done due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, I will lead a team to monitor the TAH for its quality and durability soon after the weather changes. I will also pursue the matter of the road connecting Dollungmukh with Kra Daadi district with the state government and with the MLAs of Kra Daadi district. I shall also take up the issue of the Kamla HPD, which would pave the way for employment generation and economic sustainability of the people living in the area,” he said.

Dakpe also assured that the damaged Kamla bridge would be repaired soon, as the fund for the purpose has already been sanctioned and the materials are arriving at the site soon.

He also spoke on several schemes and projects underway in several circle headquarters of Kamle district.

Power CE Bar Takum, Kamle ZPC Biri Santi Nido, ZPM Bar Sumpi, former minister Talo Mugli, former ANSU president Sikka Gapak, former ANSU general secretary T Ligu, the ANSU convener, the ADC Demand Committee members and PRI leaders also shared their views and placed suggestions for the development of Raga HQ and Kamle district as a whole.