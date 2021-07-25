IMC will fix drainage, solid waste mgmt systems by Aug 2022: Mayor

ITANAGAR, 24 Jul: Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tame Phassang informed that the IMC will fix the drainage and solid waste management systems in its jurisdiction by August 2022.

Phassang said this on Saturday, after returning from his official visit to New Delhi.

During his visit, Phassang met union Housing & Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who gave assurance that the ministry would soon release funds for infrastructure development of the IMC.

“Proper management of solid waste and drainage systems is one of the major challenges for us and to solve it, we need huge fund involvement. The IMC team visited the national capital and met the union minister, seeking his support. Acknowledging our grievances, the minister assured us

to release 100 percent fund to extend support for projects like drainage systems and solid waste management plants,” Phassang said.

Speaking about his visit to various solid waste management plants of the Delhi Municipal Corporation, Phassang said, “The national capital produces more than 1,00,000 mt solid waste every day, and in Itanagar we produce only 50,000 mt of waste. We visited the plants to learn the technologies on how to segregate waste, as well as to recycle them for a better future.”