RGU students donate blood in Dhemaji

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

DHEMAJI, 25 Jul: A group of students from the social works department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) in Arunachal organized a blood donation camp at the civil hospital here in Assam on Monday as a part of a month-long internship programme of Guwahati-based NGO Touch of humanity – Let’s be human.

The students, including Lipika Chetiya, Rekharani Buragohain, Vishnupriya Borah and others, donated one unit of blood each during the programme, which was conducted by a medical staff headed by blood bank in-charge Dr Jatindra Moran.

During the month-long internship period, which started on 21 June, the group of students, under the initiative of internee Lipika Chetiya, have been conducting social welfare programmes in Dhemaji district, which included avenue plantation and feeding of stray animals.

The RGU students are also engaged in teaching primary school students of the district as part of the programme.

The internship programme will continue till the end of this month, under the guidance of the NGO’s president Hirak Jyoti Bora.