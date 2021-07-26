Training prog on food processing underway

PIYONG, 25 Jul: Thirty SHG members are participating in a training programme on ‘Micro food processing of pickles and jam’, which got underway here in Namsai district on Sunday.

“The participants will be trained in making and packaging finished products in glass bottles by using small machineries such as electromagnetic induction sealing machine, hot airgun and other equipment,” the NABARD informed in a release.

The participants will also learn about marketing and branding their finished products.

Addressing the inaugural function, Namsai Organic Spices and Agricultural Products (NOSAAP) Ltd CEO Chau Athina Chauhai said the programme would “empower rural women in terms of generating better income and self-sustenance.”

Piyong CO Indira Thamoung Riba urged the SHGs to take up activities for sustainable income generation, and to be competitive in the market, especially in terms of pricing and quality.

NABARD DDM Kamal Roy presented a brief on the SHG-bank linkage programme and other developmental interventions of the NABARD.

Roy also inaugurated a common facility centre of the NOSAAP for making and packaging of pickles and jam.

The training is sponsored by Itanagar-based NABARD regional office under its micro enterprise development programme, and is being implemented by Namsai-based farmers-producers company NOSAAP.