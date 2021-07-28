DC asks MOs to ramp up vaccination drive in LDV

ROING, 27 Jul: Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) DC KN Damo emphasized on the need for ramping up the vaccination drive in the district to vaccinate all the target populations.

Damo, who chaired a meeting of the district task force (DTF) on routine immunization here on Monday, said that apart from following the standard operating procedures (SOP) for Covid-19, vaccination is the only way to beat the pandemic.

He urged all present in the meeting to ensure that their family members and relatives are vaccinated.

He expressed satisfaction over the percentage of routine immunization in the district.

DMO Dr R Tatan called for all the medical officers to ramp up the vaccination drives to achieve cent percent vaccination coverage by the next month.

DRCHO Dr R Mena informed about the vaccination status of the district.

The medical officers and the DTF members attended the meeting. (DIPRO)