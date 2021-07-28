Association seeks repair of Sagalee-Sakiang road

SAGALEE, 27 Jul: The Totpu Panchayat Youth Association (TPYA) has requested the Public Works Department (PWD) of Sagalee division to make immediate repairs and maintain the Sagalee- Sakiang road.

In a letter to the PWD executive engineer, the TPYA informed of the dilapidated condition of the Sagalee-Sakiang road.

“This is the lone PWD road under 15 Sagalee assembly constituency, but the condition of the road is deplorable due to lack of repair and maintenance work. The commuters on this road are facing hardship while driving due to severe damage to the road. In order to maintain the road, immediate repair and renovation are required on the said stretch of road,” it said.

Requesting the executive engineer to take the necessary initiative to start the repair of the Sagalee-Sakiang road within one month’s time, the association said that it would, otherwise, be compelled to take up democratic means in the interest of the public.