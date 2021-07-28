Investigate illegal appointments

In the last one-month, the allegation of illegal appointments of multi-tasking staff (MTS), UDC and LDC have come from Kamle and Kra Daadi districts.

The students’ bodies along with other NGOs have alleged the district administration of illegally appointing people without following due procedures.

As per the decision of the state government, these posts are supposed to be recruited through the APSSB.

Therefore, it is shocking that these people were appointed without conducting proper interviews. All the appointments should be immediately canceled and the posts should be handed over to the APSSB.

In today’s competitive world, it is unfair to make such an appointment without following due procedure. The unemployment rate is rising at an alarming rate in the state and a majority of youths depend on government jobs for employment.

In order to give equal opportunity to every Arunachalee, all the recruitment processes should be done free and fair. The state government should immediately conduct an inquiry and unearth the truth behind the claims of illegal appointments in Kamle and Kra Daadi districts. Strict action should be initiated if any foul play is detected during the course of the investigation.