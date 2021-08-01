DoNER ministry to support IT development in Arunachal

NEW DELHI, 31 Jul: The union ministry of development of northeastern region (DoNER) will support developing information technology (IT) infrastructure in Arunachal for implementation of e-governance and other G2G and G2C digital services upto the last mile in the state.

The assurance was given by DoNER Minister G Kishan Reddy during an interaction with Arunachal State Council for IT & E-Governance Chairman Doni Nich, MPs Tapir Gao (Lok Sabha) and Nabam Rebia (Rajya Sabha), Arunachal Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo, and Daporijo MLA Rode Bui here on 29 July.

The assurance from the ministry has come at a time when the state is gearing up to implement eOffice in all the offices, down to the district level, to ensure transparent and smart governance.

The union minister also assured to visit Arunachal soon to review the IT infrastructure and other developmental initiatives in the state.