Mai hydel project revived after 22 years

YACHULI, 31 Jul: The Mai MHS Ph-II (2×500 kw) hydel project, which had been inoperative since February 1999, has been revived and put into commercial operation after 22 years.

The renovation and modernization work on the hydel project was inaugurated by Education Minister Taba Tedir at Mai village in Yachuli circle of Lower Subansiri district on Saturday.

The foundation stone of the hydel project was laid on 7 April, 1976, and the project was inaugurated on 6 June, 1978. The renovation and modernization work on the hydel project started in 2012, but various factors stalled the work’s progress. However, the project has been revived due to concerted efforts by the hydropower development department.

As of now, only one unit of 500 kw has been revived and put into commercial operation on a trial basis. After observing its functioning, steps will be taken to revive another unit of 500 kw.

Tedir commended the hydropower department for restoring the hydel project and assured to provide a transformer to ensure proper electricity supply in Mai village.

Additionally, he assured that he would have a health sub-centre established in Mai village.

Hydropower Development (HPD) Chief Engineer (WZ) Jummar Kamdak presented a brief report on the project. Lower Subansiri DC Somcha Lowang and ZPC Likha Sangchhore also spoke.

A host of officers and public leaders, including HPD SE Rubu Opo, HPD EE Lod Nakku, DoP EE Jerang, DVO Hano Tama and the Yazali ZPM attended the programme.