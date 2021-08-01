There is a window in my room

— Km.KristinaYommin

Cl-IX, VKV ROING, Lower Dibang Valley District, AP.

There is a window in my room

It has white hinges

And a pretty glass shutter

Fogged up by the mist.

As the first rain drop hit the ground

And it is cold now

As the sky weeps with gray

Spread across it like

Silhouette paint

On pieces of fabric

Clustering darker.

I stand near the window

With a gloom so deep but afresh.

The woods smile staring up

As the rain falls

Embracing the earth

As if parted lovers dying

For each other’s touch

And a loving embrace.

The rain so lovely

Spills around with its

Soothing smell of the soil,

And I, near the window

Hear its lovely voice and toil.