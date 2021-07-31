NPP calls for all-party meet on boundary issue

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 30 Jul: Newly appointed state president of the National People’s Party (NPP), Mutchu Mithi urged the Chief Minister Pema Khandu-led government to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the interstate boundary issue.

Mithi, who is also the Roing MLA, said this in a press conference here on Friday.

Terming the Assam-Mizoram boundary flare-up “an unfortunate incident,” Mithi said, “We also have the same boundary issue with Assam, and I think most of the Northeast states do have boundary issues with Assam. This is a longstanding vexed issue.”

“We want our state government to call an all-party meeting to discuss the issue. Other states have already started talks with the Assam counterpart; I think our state should also initiate talks to resolve the long-pending boundary issue,” Mithi said.

Quoting NPP supremo Conrad Sangma, he said: “Our aspirations are regional, but

our ambition is national,” and reiterated that the NPP “is committed to work towards realizing the aspirations and hopes of the youths in the state.”

State NPP vice president and former minister Thangwang Wangham also asserted that the party would work for the welfare of the public, especially for the people of the northeastern states.

“NPP is working for the welfare of the NE people, especially outside the region, to protect the NE people. We will work on boosting the state’s revenue generation, so that the state can move forward,” Wangham said.

State NPP general secretary Paknga Bage and convener Jarpum Gamlin also spoke.