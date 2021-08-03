3 deaths, 305 Covid cases reported on Monday

ITANAGAR, 2 Aug: The state recorded one additional Covid-19 death on Sunday, which was reported on Monday, along with two other deaths.

A 57-year-old woman with comorbidity from Lower Siang had complained of cough, fever, weakness and breathing problem since 25 July. She had tested Covid positive on 27 July at the Nari CHC and had been admitted to the dedicated Covid hospital (DCH) in Chimpu on the same day. She passed away due to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) with Covid pneumonia on 1 August at around 11:10 pm. She had been vaccinated with both doses of the Covid vaccine.

In Tawang, a 54-year-old man had symptoms of cough, fever and breathlessness and had tested positive through RAT on 29 July at the district hospital. He was referred to the DCH in Chimpu on 2 August, where he passed away at around 3:30 pm due to ARDS with Covid pneumonia.

He had no known comorbidity and was unvaccinated.

A 55-year-old woman in Dibang Valley with hypertension had symptoms of fever, vomiting and weakness since 30 July. She tested positive on 1 August at the district hospital in Anini and was admitted to the district Covid health centre on the same day. She passed away at around 4:05 am on 2 August due to ARDS. She had taken her first dose of the Covid vaccine.

Meanwhile, the state on Monday registered 305 Covid-19 cases, of whom 135 are symptomatic.

The ICR reported the highest 79 cases, followed by 39 cases in Lower Subansiri and 25 cases in Papum Pare.

With 17 percent, Dibang Valley reported the highest positivity rate in the state. The ICR reported a positivity rate of 15 percent.

Meanwhile, 469 patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged on Monday.

A total of 5,037 samples were collected on the same day from the entire state (see full bulletin)