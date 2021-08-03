Trg in masonry, plumbing imparted

BOMDILA, 2 Aug: Thirty trainees from Sera, Pedung, Wanghoo and Dikhiang villages and from Bomdila participated in a training programme on masonry and plumbing under the Jal Jeevan Mission, organized here by NGO Yuva Arunachal on Monday.

The programme, which was organized in collaboration with the Bomdila PHED division, was inaugurated by ADC (HQ) Sang Kandu and Bomdila PHED Division EE Niabung Konia.

While mason trainer M Basar imparted theoretical and practical training and demonstrated the use of tools and equipment, the training in plumbing was conducted by resource persons from the PHED division here. (DIPRO)